Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Published: Dec 16, 2021 at 04:09 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Every athlete slumps, even the great ones. Just not all of them are comfortable admitting it.

Whether Dak Prescott is in one has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was a "fair" description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping.

Prescott concurred with his coach.

"I do realize I'm not playing my best ball, haven't been playing it, have made some poor decisions you could say," Prescott said, per the team's official site. "I wouldn't say it's slump material, but I'm definitely not up to my standards or expectations."

The struggles are strong enough that Prescott was asked if he is quietly nursing an injury.

"I'm fully healthy, 100% healthy," he said. "Thank you, though. Thank you."

It's true that the standards are higher for Prescott, who played about as well as he ever has over the first two months of the season. Through eight games, he'd thrown 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions, completed 70.2% of his passes and averaged 292.6 yards per game and 8.1 yards per attempt. Moreover, Dallas was 6-2 during that stretch.

Over the last four weeks, Prescott's production has dropped across the board (4 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.9%, 260 YPG, 6.1 YPA). The Cowboys went 2-2 in these games, though they won the last two.

With the QB's sl--, err, slide, has come a fair amount of criticism.

"I think I'd be lying if I said I hadn't heard it," Prescott said, per The Athletic. "But in a sense it does (provide motivation). I've been doubted my whole life ... so in a sense, I'm actually glad it's kind of come back."

Related Content

news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated for return, but not yet cleared for contact

Matt Rhule's second season in Charlotte began with the belief his staff could reclaim the career of Sam Darnold, but it hasn't gone according to plan. The QB was back on the practice field Wednesday, but his return to game action
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'living right here, right now' as Steelers hope to mount unlikely run to postseason

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement. If Big Ben announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone. But with a playoff berth within reach, he doesn't seem to be thinking about the future at this moment.
news

Austin Ekeler (ankle) expected to play Thursday night for Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are headed into a massively important Thursday night game. ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ will have his most versatile weapon alongside him. ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ (ankle) is expected to play against the Chiefs.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery, expected to miss rest of regular season

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo surgery on his injured knee and will be out the rest of the regular season, according to Ian Rapoport. However, there is a chance he could be back for the playoffs.
news

'Hard Knocks In Season' Episode 5 recap: Darius Leonard details mental health journey

In the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season," Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discusses his past struggles with mental health as his teammates rest physically and mentally during their bye week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW