NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

Sean Payton isn’t going to take home Coach of the Year honors this year, but you can make the case this was the best job he ever did on the Saints' sideline. New Orleans finished with a winning record despite an avalanche of injuries, four different starting quarterbacks, and a month-long shift to Dallas and Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida and a small fire on the roof of the Superdome. The biggest storyline this offseason will revolve around quarterback, where Payton and Saints GM Mickey Loomis have a huge decision to make at the game’s most important position. Will they stick with Jameis Winston (currently rehabbing a torn ACL), or start over? It's easy to imagine Payton looking at the Rams this year and wanting to find his own Matthew Stafford. Who would that be?