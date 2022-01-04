The First Read, Week 18: How Antonio Brown's meltdown has sealed Bucs' fate; Joe Burrow rising

1) Cowboys conundrum: The Cowboys' 25-22 loss to Arizona proved one thing about Dallas that is increasingly hard to ignore -- you just can't trust this offense right now. Oh, the defense is legit. The offense, on the other hand, still can't generate the type of momentum that is necessary for a deep playoff run. The Cowboys mustered only 45 rushing yards against the Cardinals. Quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ threw for only 226 yards -- the fourth time in the last five games that he's generated fewer than 240 passing yards -- while being outplayed by Kyler Murray. All those good vibes that followed the Cowboys' 56-14 thrashing of Washington a week ago were replaced by inconsistency and ineffectiveness at key junctures. There is enough evidence that Dallas has the kind of defense that can get hot during the postseason. What's more in question is whether this team can make a run without the other side of the football living up to its lofty rankings (Dallas is currently first in the league in points per game and second in total yards). Balance was the very quality that created so much excitement about what this team could do. Now the Cowboys have watched both of their top running backs fight through injuries (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard), their third receiver (﻿Michael Gallup﻿) go down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's loss and Prescott fail to play with the same magic he displayed before a calf injury earlier this year. There's still time for the Cowboys to figure this stuff out. The problem is that time amounts to about two more weeks.