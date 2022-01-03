Around the NFL

Titans discussing designating RB Derrick Henry to return to practice this week

Published: Jan 03, 2022 at 02:25 PM
Kevin Patra

The Tennessee Titans are considering opening the window for Derrick Henry's potential return.

"We've discussed it. We'll see where that goes," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday of Henry. "He's doing some work today. We'll see when that window opens. We'll probably make a decision midweek."

Henry underwent foot surgery in early November and was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury during a Halloween win over the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Henry's rehab came with a 6-10 week timetable. We've hit the 10th week since the injury.

The Titans sat atop the AFC when Henry went down. After a stumble, they regained the No. 1 seed this weekend and can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18.

Getting Henry back for the postseason would be a huge boost for Tennessee's chances of making a deep playoff run.

