NFL announces Week 18 Saturday games, Sunday nighter 

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 11:44 PM
The NFL announced Sunday night the schedule for the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, plus the participants in the final Sunday night game of the season.

All three games will be divisional tilts with playoff implications.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play at the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET (on ESPN/ABC). and the Dallas Cowboys will play at the Philadelphia Eagles (on ESPN/ABC) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In the Sunday Night Football regular-season finale, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

The Chiefs (11-5) have already clinched the AFC West, but will be looking to possibly lock up the AFC's No 1 seed with a win over the Broncos (7-9).

While the Cowboys (11-5) have sewn up an NFC East title and the Eagles (9-7) are a wild-card entrant in the NFC playoffs, seeding is also on the line in that rivalry matchup.

Finally on Sunday night in the final regular season game, the Chargers (9-7) and Raiders (9-7) will square off in a play-in game as the winner will go to the playoffs and the loser will go home for the offseason.

The league also announced game times for the full Sunday schedule.

*Saturday, Jan. 8 *     

  • Kansas City at Denver   ESPN/ABC         4:30
  • Dallas at Philadelphia    ESPN/ABC         8:15

*Sunday, January 9   *      

  • Pittsburgh at Baltimore               1:00
  • Cincinnati at Cleveland               1:00
  • Green Bay at Detroit                   1:00
  • Tennessee at Houston                1:00
  •  Indianapolis at Jacksonville       1:00
  • Chicago at Minnesota                 1:00
  • Washington at New York Giants 1:00
  • Seattle at Arizona                        4:25
  • New Orleans at Atlanta              4:25
  • New York Jets at Buffalo             4:25
  • San Francisco at L.A. Rams   4:25
  • New England at Miami                4:25
  • Carolina at Tampa Bay                4:25
  • L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas       NBC      8:20

