Packers vulnerable at home? Cowboys fraudulent? Burrow for MVP? Nine overreactions I'm NOT buying

I'm no Burrow doubter. Honestly, color me obsessed with Burrow's genius, arm, swag, leadership and sheer domination. What he's done over the last two weeks has been majestic, following up the historic carving of the Ravens by coming back and beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And to think, some of you gave me heat for my high ranking of the Bengals last week as a Super Bowl contender, or saying the Bengals would beat the Chiefs, or stressing I believed in Cincy when they had tough losses during the year. I love Burrow. I love the weapons. I could easily make a case for Burrow as the Comeback Player of the Year. If there was a list of MVP candidates, like a top five, Burrow would be on it.