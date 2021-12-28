Who'll win Super Bowl LVI? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2021 regular season winds down

Bills over Rams was my preseason Super Bowl prediction, and it's still entirely possible. Buffalo can play with -- and beat -- anyone, thanks to a special quarterback who carries the team on his back. Josh Allen is a monster. We saw it a couple of weeks ago in Tampa, when he brought the Bills all the way back from a 24-3 halftime deficit to force overtime. Despite the eventual loss, Allen authored one of the most impressive halves of football this season. And this past Sunday in Foxborough, Allen bedeviled Bill Belichick's Patriots in a massive 33-21 win. He was the best player on the field, which isn't a rare occurrence. When Allen's on his game, he lifts Buffalo with his unreal arm, athleticism and playmaking ability. It's spectacular to watch. The key is giving him a little balance on offense, which Buffalo has flashed down the stretch.





To the credit of Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier, the defense hasn't fallen apart since Tre'Davious White's season-ending injury. In the four games since the Pro Bowl cornerback went down, Buffalo has kept three opponents below 300 yards of offense.





With remaining games against the Falcons and Jets -- both at home -- Buffalo should hit the postseason with a second consecutive AFC East championship, fired up to avenge last season's loss in the AFC title game.