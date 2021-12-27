Eight burning questions as NFL playoff picture comes into view

Who knows? How's that for analysis? No team excels at losing winnable games like the Chargers, who thought they had shed that label last month when they hung on to beat the Steelers after squandering a big lead. But every time we buy in -- OK, every time I buy in -- they revert to form. They beat the Chiefs and Browns en route to a 4-1 start, then lost two in a row. They won in a prime-time game against the Steelers, then got embarrassed at Denver. They routed the Bengals and Giants, then fell to the Chiefs and Texans. And please don't tell me they were missing a handful of starters Sunday at Houston. Lots of teams have been without key starters and won against bad teams. At this point, they're on the outside looking in, with a number of outsiders doubting them; which can only mean one thing, they will find a way into the playoffs. They have too much talent not to make it, right? Or is that just something we say every year?