Sean McVay pumps brakes on Cam Akers' return: 'Target's always potentially been' Week 18 or playoffs

Published: Dec 31, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay pumped the brakes on running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ returning to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After mentioning earlier in the week that Akers, who returned to practice remarkably fast after suffering an Achilles injury in July, might be able to play in Week 18, McVay said Thursday that "the target's always potentially been" the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers or the playoffs.

"That was always the timeline that we've had in place," McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times. "He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we've always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots.

"But the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well."

The Rams designated Akers to return from IR on Dec. 23, five months after his Achilles' tear. With Darrell Henderson heading to injured reserve this week, L.A. could use Akers but won't push the RB back into the lineup too soon.

"Cam's still working to get back -- let me say that -- he's still working to get back," teammate ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said after practice. "Personally, I don't like the perception that's kind of like he's already back so that he may be getting pushed to come back or anything like that.

"No, it's a process and it's a journey that he'll continue to go on, and he'll continue to grind and rehab, and when the time is right for him to be feeling 100% and ready to come back and contribute to the team, obviously, we going to welcome him back, but we don't want him not feeling good."

﻿Sony Michel﻿ is in line to receive the bulk of the workload from the Rams backfield this week, with rookie ﻿Jake Funk﻿ as the backup.

