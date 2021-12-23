Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

Is that ... is that Cam Akers' music?!
The running back has a chance to get back in the mix in Los Angeles. After suffering what was deemed to be a season-ending Achilles injury over the summer, Akers has been designated for return from injured reserve, the Rams announced Thursday.
The news came as a significant surprise, primarily because the running back had suffered an Achilles tear in July and was removed from the general football consciousness. Los Angeles was forced to find a replacement, acquiring Sony Michel via trade and turning to the likes of Darrell Henderson to fill the backfield void while moving forward without the promising Akers.
Akers was essentially ruled out for 2021 back in July, but now he has an opportunity to find his way back on the active roster before the postseason (the Rams currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC). He has three weeks from the time of designation to be activated for play.
The Rams will monitor his progress in the weeks ahead, and could be lucky enough to see their original starting running back -- one who closed his rookie season on a strong note -- return in time for the playoffs.