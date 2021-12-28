Around the NFL

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

Published: Dec 27, 2021 at 07:22 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The bad news for the Los Angeles Rams backfield is that running back ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ is out.

The good news for the L.A. backfield is that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ could be in.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday.

Henderson was ruled out during the Rams' win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and initial reports suggested a knee sprain. Henderson is likely to miss three to five weeks.

Akers' torn Achilles, however, was of the utmost seriousness and when he was activated off injured reserve on Christmas, excitement was abundant at the amazing speed of the second-year player's comeback. McVay added Monday that if needed Akers could've suited up against the Vikings.

As of late, Rams rusher ﻿Sony Michel﻿ has been leading the charge and doing so in impressive fashion. Michel has 168 carries for 728 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but over the last four games has surpassed 90 yards rushing three times.

While losing Henderson (688 yards, five touchdowns) hurts, the recent play of Michel being potentially complimented by Akers, who had 625 yards as a rookie in 2020, could be a boon for the Rams, who have won four in a row, sit in first place in the NFC West and have clinched a postseason spot.

McVay added that defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ will have surgery to repair a broken hand, but could still play this week, and that linebacker Ernest Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and is also headed to injured reserve.

The Rams play at Baltimore on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered right thumb injury, status for Week 17 uncertain

Niners quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Further evaluation and an update on his status for Sunday is expected Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers announced Monday that wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Not for one reason at all do I think we have to restart this thing'

The Seahawks will finish the 2021 season in last place in the NFC West, their first last-place finish since 1996. Fresh off their 10th loss of the year, Pete Carroll said he doesn't think a reset is necessary.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) suffered no structural damage, should return shortly

The Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿. Tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending, 
news

Tom Brady, Pantone team up to create custom 'Brady Blue' color for QB's clothing brand

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has helped develop a custom color known as "Brady Blue" which will be implemented in his soon-to-debut signature clothing brand Brady.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio not worried about job status in Denver

The Broncos' loss to the Raiders all but ended their postseason dreams. Could another year with no playoff berth be the end for HC Vic Fangio's tenure? Fangio told reporters Monday that he is not worried about his job status.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy operating as if he'll coach out remainder of season

Bears head coach Matt Nagy's status in Chicago remains very much in doubt, but Nagy told reporters Monday that he is operating as though he will coach out the final two games of the 2021 season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 27

The NFL saw a record 106 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL flexes Rams-Ravens to 1 p.m. ET, Panthers-Saints to 4:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 2

A pair of Week 17 matchups have been assigned new kickoff times ahead of next Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' loss to Bears: 'That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had'

The Seattle Seahawks' first losing season since 2011 hit a new low Sunday in a loss to the equally-lowly Bears. Pete Carroll candidly discussed his frustrations after the game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW