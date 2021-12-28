Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

The bad news for the Los Angeles Rams backfield is that running back ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ is out.

The good news for the L.A. backfield is that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ could be in.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday.

Henderson was ruled out during the Rams' win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and initial reports suggested a knee sprain. Henderson is likely to miss three to five weeks.

Akers' torn Achilles, however, was of the utmost seriousness and when he was activated off injured reserve on Christmas, excitement was abundant at the amazing speed of the second-year player's comeback. McVay added Monday that if needed Akers could've suited up against the Vikings.

As of late, Rams rusher ﻿Sony Michel﻿ has been leading the charge and doing so in impressive fashion. Michel has 168 carries for 728 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but over the last four games has surpassed 90 yards rushing three times.

While losing Henderson (688 yards, five touchdowns) hurts, the recent play of Michel being potentially complimented by Akers, who had 625 yards as a rookie in 2020, could be a boon for the Rams, who have won four in a row, sit in first place in the NFC West and have clinched a postseason spot.

McVay added that defensive lineman ﻿Greg Gaines﻿ will have surgery to repair a broken hand, but could still play this week, and that linebacker Ernest Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and is also headed to injured reserve.