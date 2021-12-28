NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Offensive All-Rookie Team

Chase was on fire to start the season, averaging 107.7 receiving yards per game through the Bengals' first seven contests. He's since cooled off, posting 51.1 receiving yards per game over the last eight games. Still, Chase's immediate impact on the unit as a big, physical receiver who can stretch the field has helped Joe Burrow as a passer and Joe Mixon in the run game. Chase is on pace to be the first rookie in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) to lead the NFL in deep receiving touchdowns with six TDs on passes of 20-plus air yards -- already a single-season record for a rookie. Chase, who was named to the Pro Bowl last week, has even left a few opportunities out on the field.