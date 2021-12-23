2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl, and in a season defined by parity across the standings, it should be no surprise to see such balance reflected in the all-star teams.
Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the game will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the streaking Indianapolis Colts with seven: running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, guard Quenton Nelson and long snapper Luke Rhodes.
The Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five) were the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.
On Monday, five Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.
2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position
Offense
*Denotes starter
Quarterback (3)
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back (3)
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end (2)
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle (3)
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard (3)
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center (2)
- Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
*Denotes starter
Defensive end (3)
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen (3)
- DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker (3)
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots
Cornerback (4)
- J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Free safety (1)
- Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*
Strong safety (2)
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1)
- Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*
Punter (1)
- A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*
Placekicker (1)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist (1)
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special teamer (1)
- Matthew Slater, New England Patriots