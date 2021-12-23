Around the NFL

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 08:02 PM
The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl, and in a season defined by parity across the standings, it should be no surprise to see such balance reflected in the all-star teams.

Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the game will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the streaking Indianapolis Colts with seven: running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, guard Quenton Nelson and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

The Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five) were the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.

On Monday, five Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.

2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster by position

Offense

*Denotes starter

Quarterback (3)

Running back (3)

Wide receiver (4)

Tight end (2)

Offensive tackle (3)

Offensive guard (3)

Center (2)

Fullback (1)

Defense

*Denotes starter

Defensive end (3)

Interior linemen (3)

Outside linebacker (3)

Cornerback (4)

Free safety (1)

Strong safety (2)

Special teams

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1)

Punter (1)

Placekicker (1)

Return specialist (1)

Special teamer (1)

