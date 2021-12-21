NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 21

After missing the last two games due to multiple injuries, Elijah Mitchell could re-join the San Francisco 49ers in for Thursday Night Football.

General manager John Lynch revealed during a Tuesday appearance on KNBR 680 that the rookie running back's lingering knee injury has "taken a positive turn," per San Jose Mercury News.

Mitchell is being considered a game-time decision for the Niners' TNF matchup against the Titans, according to Lynch.

The dynamic first-year player injured his knee and suffered a concussion in a Week 13 loss to Seattle. The injuries sidelined Mitchell for Weeks 14 and 15, leaving Jeff Wilson to take up RB1 duties. Wilson compiled a combined 34 carries for 166 yards, to go with a pair of TDs scored this past Sunday in a win over Atlanta.