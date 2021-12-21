NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 21

Around the NFL

After missing the last two games due to multiple injuries, Elijah Mitchell could re-join the San Francisco 49ers in for Thursday Night Football.

General manager John Lynch revealed during a Tuesday appearance on KNBR 680 that the rookie running back's lingering knee injury has "taken a positive turn," per San Jose Mercury News.

Mitchell is being considered a game-time decision for the Niners' TNF matchup against the Titans, according to Lynch.

The dynamic first-year player injured his knee and suffered a concussion in a Week 13 loss to Seattle. The injuries sidelined Mitchell for Weeks 14 and 15, leaving Jeff Wilson to take up RB1 duties. Wilson compiled a combined 34 carries for 166 yards, to go with a pair of TDs scored this past Sunday in a win over Atlanta.

Lynch's update, along with the news of Mitchell clearing concussion protocol on Monday, suggests a return is near. If the standout is indeed activated, it would provide a big boost for San Francisco as it looks to continue earn its sixth win in seven games.

  • Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) aren't expected to practice much to begin the week but the team hopes they'll ramp up their activity as the week progresses, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
  • An MRI confirmed Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a torn Achilles against the Raiders, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. McKinley is officially done for the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters DE Myles Garrett, who injured his groin on Monday night, is still awaiting the results of a pending MRI. Safety John Johnson (hamstring) is day-to-day.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn't anticipate left tackle David Bakhtiari or cornerback Jaire Alexander playing in Week 16 versus the Browns.
  • Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a dislocated shoulder versus Cleveland, Pelissero reported. Abram is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity.
  • The Los Angeles Rams activated linebacker Von Miller, Travin Howard﻿, Christian Rozeboom﻿, as well as running back Jake Funk﻿, from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Practice squad defensive backs Grant Haley and ﻿Damarious Randall﻿ were also activated from the list.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters tight end Pat Freiermuth is still in concussion protocol.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said wideout A.J. Brown (chest) will participate in Tuesday's walkthrough. His game status for Thursday against the 49ers will be determined later in the week. Wideout Julio Jones﻿' (hamstring) status is also up in the air. "We'll see how he does in practice and what he's able to do," Vrabel said. "Then we'll take it down to game time."

news

Rams activate LB Von Miller, five others from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for Tuesday night's crucial game against the Seahawks, the Rams have activated pass rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield expected to be available for game vs. Packers

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told he reporters that he expects himself and QB Baker Mayfield to be available for Week 16 after missing Monday's loss to the Raiders due to COVID-19 protocols.
news

Jerry Jones likens 2021 defensive line to Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning fronts of the 1990s

How good can the Dallas Cowboys defensive line be? In Jerry Jones' eyes, the unit is close to resembling dominant units from some of the team's dominant past.
news

DeAndre Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Little has materalized on the "Larry Fitzgerald NFL return" front since the offseason. And the veteran free agent, whose spent his whole career with the Cardinals, intends to keep that way despite the injury to DeAndre Hopkins.
news

Tom Brady: NFL should take hits on WRs' knees 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of defenseless receivers.
news

Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

Robert Quinn took issue with the officiating in Monday night's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the Bears being flagged a game-high nine times.
news

Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

Derek Carr promised his team a win if the defense can get the ball back after late interception. The Raiders QB proceeded to deliver with a game-winning drive. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett plays through loss with injured groin: 'I'm gonna go out there until I can't'

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was clutching at his groin during the second half of the Browns' eventual 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but never left and was adamant that he doesn't expect to miss time going forward. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Vikings, Raiders wins on Monday 

The Raiders began Monday with a nail-biting win over the Browns, while the Vikings concluded a double dip with a victory over the rival Bears. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league transaction wire. 
news

Wired video shows John Harbaugh's process for two-point call vs. Packers

A special video released Monday by the Ravens' media team showed the process that led to John Harbaugh's decision to go for two late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
