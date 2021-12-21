NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 21

After missing the last two games due to multiple injuries, Elijah Mitchell could re-join the San Francisco 49ers in for Thursday Night Football.
General manager John Lynch revealed during a Tuesday appearance on KNBR 680 that the rookie running back's lingering knee injury has "taken a positive turn," per San Jose Mercury News.
Mitchell is being considered a game-time decision for the Niners' TNF matchup against the Titans, according to Lynch.
The dynamic first-year player injured his knee and suffered a concussion in a Week 13 loss to Seattle. The injuries sidelined Mitchell for Weeks 14 and 15, leaving Jeff Wilson to take up RB1 duties. Wilson compiled a combined 34 carries for 166 yards, to go with a pair of TDs scored this past Sunday in a win over Atlanta.
Lynch's update, along with the news of Mitchell clearing concussion protocol on Monday, suggests a return is near. If the standout is indeed activated, it would provide a big boost for San Francisco as it looks to continue earn its sixth win in seven games.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) aren't expected to practice much to begin the week but the team hopes they'll ramp up their activity as the week progresses, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
- An MRI confirmed Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a torn Achilles against the Raiders, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. McKinley is officially done for the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters DE Myles Garrett, who injured his groin on Monday night, is still awaiting the results of a pending MRI. Safety John Johnson (hamstring) is day-to-day.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn't anticipate left tackle David Bakhtiari or cornerback Jaire Alexander playing in Week 16 versus the Browns.
- Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a dislocated shoulder versus Cleveland, Pelissero reported. Abram is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated linebacker Von Miller, Travin Howard, Christian Rozeboom, as well as running back Jake Funk, from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Practice squad defensive backs Grant Haley and Damarious Randall were also activated from the list.
- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters tight end Pat Freiermuth is still in concussion protocol.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said wideout A.J. Brown (chest) will participate in Tuesday's walkthrough. His game status for Thursday against the 49ers will be determined later in the week. Wideout Julio Jones' (hamstring) status is also up in the air. "We'll see how he does in practice and what he's able to do," Vrabel said. "Then we'll take it down to game time."
Roster moves
- The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard in a corresponding move.
- The Los Angeles Rams terminated the contracts of practice squad defensive back Delrick Abrams, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, center Drake Jackson and Austin Reiter, and tight end Kyle Markway.