Rams activate LB Von Miller, five others from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for Tuesday night's crucial game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams have activated pass rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The game was moved to Tuesday due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests that heavily impacted the Rams, who had as many as 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, including nine placed on the list last Thursday.

Moving NFL games off the regular weekend schedule to Monday and, in the Rams' case, Tuesday, allowed affected clubs more time to activate players from the COVID list in adherence to league protocols.