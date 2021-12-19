Rams activate Jalen Ramsey from reserve/COVID-19 list, CB on track to play vs. Seahawks

Amidst a trying stretch of positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams organization, the team has activated a key starter ahead of Week 15.

Los Angeles announced that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, setting in motion plans for the standout defender to play against the Seahawks.

Ramsey's return comes a day after the Rams activated six players, including receiver Odell Beckham and running back Darrell Henderson﻿, from the reserve list.

After missing Week 14 due to a positive COVID test, Ramsey is poised to re-take the field and again draw the top assignment of covering DK Metcalf in a contest the NFL postponed from Sunday to Tuesday due to a Rams' COVID surge.

With both teams still missing key players -- Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett among them -- due to COVID designations, it remains to be seen if more will be activated following the NFL's Thursday announcement regarding a shortened window to test out of COVID protocol.