Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Published: Dec 18, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Several Rams players including star wideout Odell Beckham have been cleared for returns following a stint on the reserve/COVID list this week.

The Rams activated Beckham, cornerback Donte' Deayon﻿, running back Darrell Henderson, linebacker Justin Hollins﻿, tight end Bryce Hopkins and tackle Alaric Jackson from the reserve/COVID list and are set to play in Tuesday's rescheduled home game versus the Seahawks.

However, Saturday's string of activations comes with starting tackle Joe Noteboom and defensive back Robert Rochell being placed on the reserve/COVID list, bringing doubt to their availability for Tuesday night.

The series of transactions come amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the team that started a week ago. With several players being placed on the reserve/COVID list just ahead of last Monday Night's game versus the Cardinals -- most notably Henderson and CB Jalen Ramsey -- Beckham tested positive for COVID-19 the following Tuesday and the Rams entered enhanced COVID protocols.

In response to COVID-19 cases surging around the country and most teams in the NFL also dealt with outbreaks of their own, including the Rams, the league rescheduled both Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles to Tuesday night while Raiders-Browns was moved to Monday night. A total of three Week 15 games were rescheduled as a result of the league-wide surge over the past week.

On Thursday, the league updated the COVID-19 protocols to "address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant." Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the rescheduling of games amid the recent surge. Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA announced the implementation of enhanced COVID protocols that includes changes to the testing cadence for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff.

Other Rams transactions on Saturday include linebacker Travin Howard being designated for return from injured reserve, WR Brandon Powell and LB Anthony Hines III being elevated for Tuesday's game as COVID-19 replacements, the signing of DB Damarious Randall and long snapper Carson Tinker to the active roster from the practice squad to the active roster and the signing of kicker Ryan Santoso to the practice squad.

