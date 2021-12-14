Odell Beckham tests positive for COVID-19; Rams entering enhanced protocols

Another star player for the Rams is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has tested positive for COVID, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Coach Sean McVay previously said that L.A. was entering enhanced protocols and the team facility would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rams had five players placed on the COVID list prior to their win Monday night against the Cardinals.