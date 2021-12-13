Around the NFL

36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant

Published: Dec 13, 2021 at 06:34 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Thirty-six NFL Players – 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads – were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests.

It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Following the rash of positive tests, the NFL is mandating that all Tier 1 and 2 personnel "who have previously been vaccinated and are eligible under [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, must receive a booster shot" by Dec. 27, as announced in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tier 1 personnel consist of players, coaches, physicians, trainers and necessary personnel who need direct access to players. However, the mandate does not apply to players as all requirements for players must be negotiated with the NFL Players Association. Tier 2 is comprised of general mangers, football operations employees, other assistant coaches, etc.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, Washington Football Team defensive lineman Jonathan Allen , Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney were among the myriad players to test positive. The 36 positive cases are a sizable jump from the previous high of 24 on July 28 of this year, per NFL Research.

A Washington Football Team Tier 3 staffer also tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the first known case of the variant in the league, Pelissero reported.

Tier 3 staffers are certain operational personnel, in-house media and broadcast personnel, transportation providers and workers who perform facility, stadium or event services but are not allowed to be in close contact with players.

