NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption.

Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hunt missed each of Cleveland's games from Weeks 7-11 due to a calf injury that landed him on IR, but he was able to return in time for the first half of the Browns' two-game set with the Ravens. He saw a total of 11 touches between the two games, gaining 38 yards in the process before an awkward tackle on a catch and run Sunday sent him back to the trainer's table.

Cleveland has struggled to run the ball effectively in its last two games, gaining a total of 140 yards on the ground combined. Hunt carried the ball just twice Sunday before exiting, gaining five yards.