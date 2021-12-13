NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption.
Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hunt missed each of Cleveland's games from Weeks 7-11 due to a calf injury that landed him on IR, but he was able to return in time for the first half of the Browns' two-game set with the Ravens. He saw a total of 11 touches between the two games, gaining 38 yards in the process before an awkward tackle on a catch and run Sunday sent him back to the trainer's table.
Cleveland has struggled to run the ball effectively in its last two games, gaining a total of 140 yards on the ground combined. Hunt carried the ball just twice Sunday before exiting, gaining five yards.
With Hunt not likely to play Saturday, the Browns will again turn to D'Ernest Johnson for carries when Nick Chubb is not involved. Cleveland appears headed for an advantageous matchup against the 6-7 Raiders, who rank 26th in rushing yards allowed per game (125.3).
Injuries/COVID-19
- Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn pec against Carolina, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (hamstring) is day-to-day. Coach Matt Rhule said that quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) remains out and that Carolina will continue to play both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at QB. Newton played 47 snaps in Carolina's loss Sunday, while Walker played 15.
- Chicago Bears linebacker DeAndre Houston-Carson suffered a fracture forearm against Green Bay and will need surgery, coach Matt Nagy told reporters. He will be placed on injured reserve.
- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon suffered a sprained thumb against Detroit, but the injury doesn't figure to limit his playing time going forward, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered a ACL injury against Denver.
- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said wideout Will Fuller won't practice this week but declined to go into specifics, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The veteran has missed 11 games this season due to injury, suspension and personal reasons.
- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is back in the New York area undergoing medical tests and further evaluation, coach Joe Judge told reporters. Jones was with the team in Los Angeles on Sunday but has not played the last two weeks. Defensive end Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury Sunday versus the Chargers that is feared to be significant, per Rapoport. Williams, who's set to undergo further tests, will miss time and might not return this season, Rapoport added.
- Pittsburg Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg was actived off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard is expected to miss some time after suffering an MCL injury in addition to a hip strain in Sunday's win over the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Tony Jefferson to the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end John Simon to the practice squad and released kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad.