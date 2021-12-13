Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be without a critical member of their defense for Monday night's big battle with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's a massive blow to a Rams defense facing Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cards' No. 3 scoring offense. Ramsey leads the Rams with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed this season.

With Ramsey out, it completely changes how the Rams can line up against Nuk and the rest of the Cards wideouts.

Among 14 players with 10-plus targets in coverage on Hopkins since 2016 (when Ramsey was drafted), Ramsey's passer rating allowed of 76.9 is third-lowest, per Next Gen Stats.

In Week 4, only 28.6 percent of Hopkins' routes came when lined up against Ramsey, and 60.0 percent came against Darious Williams﻿, via NGS. Hopkins had one catch on three targets for 18 yards while covered by Ramsey that week.