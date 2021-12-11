Around the NFL

Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

Published: Dec 11, 2021 at 04:14 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The Rams will be without their leading rusher for the second week in a row.

﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. The Rams RB will be forced to miss Monday night's showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay had told reporters that Henderson would be missing Saturday's practice due to an illness. Henderson was limited in practice all week with the same thigh injury that held him out of Week 13's matchup versus Jacksonville.

Henderson leads the Rams with 648 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 10 games played. The third-year back has also posted career-highs receiving in 2021 with 27 receptions for 172 yards and three TDs.

﻿Sony Michel﻿ will get the bulk of the workload in Henderson's absence for the second straight week. Michel had a season-high 121 rushing yards off 24 carries and found the end zone once in last week's start.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

The Jets placed rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been activated from the reserve/COVID list, clearing them to play Sunday versus the Giants.
news

Titans activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, will play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans activated Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants QB Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Chargers

Giants QB Mike Glennon will get the start Sunday versus the Chargers after clearing concussion protocol.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: Keenan Allen won't play vs. Giants, but Mike Williams might

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen will miss Los Angeles' Sunday game against the Giants. WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris still have a chance to play this weekend provided they continue to test negative.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) returns to practice for first time in weeks

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time in three weeks. The Packers QB has been playing through a toe injury suffered while he was training on his own during his COVID-related isolation period, but hasn't participated in practice during the weeks leading up to Green Bay's games.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night. With extra time before Pittsburgh returns to the field against the Titans, Watt has a chance to be ready to go.
news

Texans name rookie Davis Mills starting QB for remainder of season

The Texans are turning the page under center in the final five weeks of the 2021 season. Rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will take over starting duties for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley told reporters Friday.
news

Ron Rivera on Mike McCarthy guaranteeing Cowboys victory over Washington: 'I think that's a big mistake'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a win over Washington is being met by scorn from his counterpart in Sunday's tilt, Ron Rivera. The Washington coach said that he thinks McCarthy's comment is a gaffe.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW