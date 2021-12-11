Rams RB Darrell Henderson placed on reserve/COVID list

The Rams will be without their leading rusher for the second week in a row.

﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. The Rams RB will be forced to miss Monday night's showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay had told reporters that Henderson would be missing Saturday's practice due to an illness. Henderson was limited in practice all week with the same thigh injury that held him out of Week 13's matchup versus Jacksonville.

Henderson leads the Rams with 648 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 10 games played. The third-year back has also posted career-highs receiving in 2021 with 27 receptions for 172 yards and three TDs.