Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list, enter league's enhanced protocols

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed all eight players tested positive for the virus.

Last week, Browns tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan were placed on the COVID-19 list. All three missed Sunday's win over the Ravens.

Saturday's Raiders-Browns game currently remains on as scheduled [4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network], Pelissero added. Cleveland will begin its preparations without six starters due to COVID.

"I think we've seen through last season, have seen it this year, guys step up, and that's what the NFL's about," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You're without guys due to injury or otherwise, and guys step up. That's why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust."

Team meetings will be held virtually Tuesday in Ohio in accordance with the enhanced protocols. In addition, all tiered personnel are required to mask while indoors. A Browns walkthrough is scheduled for this afternoon.

"We'll get our work in, that's what we do, we've done it before," Stefanski said. "We'll have our virtual meetings and then we're on the practice field, we'll make sure that we're locked in and ready to go."

The announcement comes after a rash of COVID-19 positive tests around the NFL. Thirty-six NFL players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.