Around the NFL

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 05:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The NFL on Friday rescheduled three Week 15 games -- Raiders-Browns to Monday; Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams to Tuesday -- marking the first change to the 2021 regular-season schedule due to the pandemic.

"From the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, our focus has been to play our games in a safe and responsible way, consistent with the best available medical and public health advice, based on protocols jointly developed and implemented with the NFL Players Association," Goodell wrote in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "A key element of our success to date has been our commitment to working with our union and our respective medical experts to make needed adjustments in response to changing conditions.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response. Based on medical advice, we have instituted additional protocols as well as revised testing protocols for reinstating players and staff who have tested positive. We have also considered whether certain games should be rescheduled in light of current conditions."

Decisions to reschedule or cancel games remaining on the schedule will be made "in accordance with the principles" outlined by Goodell in a memo sent in July. Goodell pledged the league "will make every effort, consistent with underlying health and safety principles, to play or full schedule within the current 18 weeks" while emphasizing the responsibility falls on each franchise to "have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place." Clubs will not have a "right to postpone a game, and games will not be postponed or rescheduled because of roster issues affecting a particular position group or particular number of players."

Goodell stated in the Friday memo that the decisions to postpone the three games were made "based on medical advice."

The league will continue to "make every effort to minimize the competitive and economic burden on the participating teams, as well as our fans and business partners," and existing seeding and tie-breaking procedures approved in 2020 will be used if necessary for the 2021 season, according to the memo.

The NFL expects the rescheduled games will be played at the new times and will not be moved to a later date or time, Goodell wrote.

In what has proven to be an evolving situation regarding COVID-19, Goodell stated the NFL will remain versatile and able to adjust as needed.

"We are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our respective medical experts to evaluate and make appropriate modifications to our protocols to ensure that we can complete what has been an exciting and competitive season," Goodell wrote. "We will continue to communicate any developments relating to the protocols or other matters to you as early as possible."

Related Content

news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements. Cleveland is signing quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ off the Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test result

The Washington Football Team could be without its QB1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuns Lawrence Taylor comparisons: 'I still have a long way to go'

Micah Parsons' impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for DPOY, which a rookie has not won since Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys rookie LB recently discussed comparisons pundits have made between him and LT. 
news

George Kittle on 'outrageous' lack of respect for Trent Williams: 'Probably the most talented player' in NFL

San Francisco 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ has an issue with the Pro Bowl votes cast thus far, which had teammate Trent Williams eighth among offensive tackles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW