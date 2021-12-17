LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced.

Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and four more on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

As the NFL deals with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rams were one of the first clubs to be hit hard, as cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ was ruled out on Monday only hours before the Rams played and defeated the rival Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ was one of nine Rams placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL on Thursday announced updated protocols, which include fully vaccinated players being allowed to return from quarantine a day after testing positive provided they produce two negative tests within 24 hours and are also asymptomatic. Thusly, each Ram's status for Week 15 is pending their vaccination status and upcoming COVID tests.