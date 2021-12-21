Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 issues continue to affect the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton, offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Kyle Long and safety Armani Watts were also added to the list Tuesday.
The news comes a day after the Chiefs put star tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.
The status for each player is unclear at this stage of the week as the Chiefs prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols have made it easier for players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, provided they're vaccinated, asymptomatic, and test negative twice within one day. Players who are not vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which would rule out a player for a game within that timeframe if he tested positive.
The potential to be without Hill and Kelce versus the Steelers defense would be massive for Patrick Mahomes and the 10-4 Chiefs, who lead the conference by a game and hold a two-win advantage in the AFC West.
If Hill and Kelce aren't cleared in time for Sunday, the Chiefs' leading pass catchers would be Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson -- Josh Gordon is also currently on the COVID-19 list. K.C. would likely bulk up the pass-catching reps for running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams if they can't get key players back from the COVID-19 list in time.