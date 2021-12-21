Around the NFL

Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 21, 2021 at 03:26 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

COVID-19 issues continue to affect the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City placed receiver Tyreek Hill﻿ and six others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Tight end Blake Bell, linebacker ﻿Nick Bolton﻿, cornerback ﻿Rashad Fenton﻿, offensive linemen ﻿Lucas Niang﻿ and Kyle Long and safety ﻿Armani Watts﻿ were also added to the list Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the Chiefs put star tight end Travis Kelce﻿, kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.

The status for each player is unclear at this stage of the week as the Chiefs prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols have made it easier for players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, provided they're vaccinated, asymptomatic, and test negative twice within one day. Players who are not vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which would rule out a player for a game within that timeframe if he tested positive.

The potential to be without Hill and Kelce versus the Steelers defense would be massive for Patrick Mahomes and the 10-4 Chiefs, who lead the conference by a game and hold a two-win advantage in the AFC West.

If Hill and Kelce aren't cleared in time for Sunday, the Chiefs' leading pass catchers would be Mecole Hardman﻿, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson -- Josh Gordon is also currently on the COVID-19 list. K.C. would likely bulk up the pass-catching reps for running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams if they can't get key players back from the COVID-19 list in time.

