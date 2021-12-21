Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 issues continue to affect the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City placed receiver Tyreek Hill﻿ and six others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The status for each player is unclear at this stage of the week as the Chiefs prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols have made it easier for players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, provided they're vaccinated, asymptomatic, and test negative twice within one day. Players who are not vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which would rule out a player for a game within that timeframe if he tested positive.

The potential to be without Hill and Kelce versus the Steelers defense would be massive for Patrick Mahomes and the 10-4 Chiefs, who lead the conference by a game and hold a two-win advantage in the AFC West.