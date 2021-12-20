Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City became the latest franchise to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ tested positive and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire. Kicker ﻿Harrison Butker﻿ and defensive back ﻿Charvarius Ward﻿ were also placed on the list, per the wire.

The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols have made it easier for players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, provided they're vaccinated, asymptomatic and test negative twice within one day. Players who are not vaccinated are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which would rule out a player for a game within that timeframe if he tested positive.

The status of Kelce, who is vaccinated, for Kansas City's Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in jeopardy. He'll have to be asymptomatic and test negative twice to return.

With five days left before rosters are finalized for Sunday's games, Kelce has time to return.