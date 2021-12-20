2022 Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce first five revealed

With the polls officially closed, the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are set to be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, but Las Vegas gave us a sneak peek on Monday morning.
The first five Pro Bowlers of the 2021 season were revealed on billboards in Las Vegas, the host city for this year's NFL all-star game set for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. The Pro Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD.
For the full reveal of the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, tune into NFL Total Access Special: Pro Bowl Players Revealed show airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Here are the five Pro Bowl players revealed on Monday:
In his 22nd season, Tom Brady adds to the most accomplished career in NFL history with his 15th Pro Bowl nod, breaking a five-way tie with Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, Merlin Olsen and Peyton Manning for the most all-star selections ever. Brady, 44, currently leads the league with 404 completions, 4,348 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns with three weeks remaining in the 2021 season. The Buccaneers quarterback has already set a career-high single-season mark in completions and has a good chance at surpassing the 5,000-yard mark for the second time in his career, something only Drew Brees (5) has done more than once. Of course, career accomplishments are typically already in the rear-view for the three-time MVP, who has the Buccaneers (10-4) in contention to defend their Super Bowl title as Brady seeks ring number eight.
In the eight seasons Donald as graced the NFL, no Pro Bowl roster has been without the Rams' menacing defensive tackle. Widely regarded as the most dominant defensive force in football, Donald has 10.0 sacks, 20 QB hits, two forced fumbles, four passes defenses and 61 total tackles in 13 games played so far in the 2021 season. Dealing with double-teams from opposing offensive linemen on a consistent basis hasn't kept the 30-year-old from logging his fifth straight season with 10-plus sacks. The 100-sack mark is well within his grasp by season's end with 95.5 and counting for his remarkable career.
Kupp's first Pro Bowl season is not just a campaign to remember, but one on the brink of history. The Rams wide receiver currently leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,489), receptions (113) and receiving touchdowns (12), and maintaining those league-high marks will make him just the fourth player in NFL history to achieve the receiving "triple crown," joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005). Setting career-high single-season marks in all three of those categories already in 2021, Kupp and his sure hands and uncanny awareness on a football field should prompt a consecutive streak of Pro Bowl selections for the fifth-year pro.
The bona fide breakout star of 2021, Taylor gets early recognition for a tremendous second season that has running back enthusiasts rejoicing. The Colts RB is the NFL rushing leader by a wide margin with 1,518 yards on an impressive 5.6 yards per carry average. Adding 336 receiving yards on 36 receptions, the 22-year-old also leads the league with 1,854 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns (17 rushing, two receiving) to earn him his first Pro Bowl nod. Taylor's tremendous campaign even has him in discussion for the AP Most Valuable Player award, something that hasn't been won by a RB since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012.
Kelce's seventh Pro Bowl nod comes after extending an historic streak for tight ends by notching his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in Week 15. No other TE in NFL history had even gotten that yearly streak to five since Kelce did so in 2020. The Chiefs' dynamic pass-catcher has reached other milestones during yet another tremendous campaign. Earlier in the season, Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history and reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at the position, as well. Kelce leads all TEs so far in 2021 with 1,066 receiving yards, and his 83 receptions on the year has him zeroing in on consecutive 100-catch seasons with three games to play, which would be a first for the nine-year veteran.
The NFL also announced Monday the top five vote-getters from fans this year: Taylor (265,370), San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (242,900).