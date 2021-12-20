2022 Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce first five revealed

Kelce's seventh Pro Bowl nod comes after extending an historic streak for tight ends by notching his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in Week 15. No other TE in NFL history had even gotten that yearly streak to five since Kelce did so in 2020. The Chiefs' dynamic pass-catcher has reached other milestones during yet another tremendous campaign. Earlier in the season, Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history and reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at the position, as well. Kelce leads all TEs so far in 2021 with 1,066 receiving yards, and his 83 receptions on the year has him zeroing in on consecutive 100-catch seasons with three games to play, which would be a first for the nine-year veteran.



