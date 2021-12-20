2022 Pro Bowl roster: Five Browns, three Raiders make AFC team

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during a 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
On Monday morning, we learned five of the players to make the Pro Bowl when their names were revealed on a billboard in Las Vegas, where the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6:
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
- Rams DT Aaron Donald
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Later Monday, eight additional players were revealed ahead of the Raiders-Browns game. Five players will represent the Browns in Las Vegas, while the hometown Raiders are sending three to the NFL's all-star game.
Browns:
- OG Joel Bitonio
- RB Nick Chubb
- DE Myles Garrett
- OG Wyatt Teller
- CB Denzel Ward
Raiders:
- P A.J. Cole
- DE Maxx Crosby
- LB Denzel Perryman
The NFL also announced Monday the top five vote-getters from fans this year: Taylor (265,370), San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), San Francisco 49ers RB Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (242,900).
For the full reveal of the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, tune into NFL Total Access Special: Pro Bowl Players Revealed show airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.