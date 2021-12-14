NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

Despite the Bills' recent skid, Allen's having himself a nice campaign -- and he's doing it without a run game. No, seriously -- he has no run game. In Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Bucs, the Bills ran the ball four times in the first half, all via Allen. He's being asked to do it all and he's doing a heck of a job. A year after being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, Herbert has turned more heads with his exceptional arm and play-making ability. He's been on fire of late, recording three-plus TD passes and a 100-plus passer rating in three of his last four games to give the Chargers a chance at the division title. The Raiders have undergone a lot of adversity this season, and Derek and Co. have navigated the storm fairly well. Despite a carousel of offensive playmakers making their way in and out of the lineup, Derek's still found a way and sits at second in the NFL in passing yards (3,926), behind only Tom Brady.