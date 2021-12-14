NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Rams, 49ers climb; Ravens slipping

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Previous rank: No. 27





The internet had its fun on Sunday night with Matt Nagy, whose comment to an NBC sideline reporter at halftime -- “I’m having so much fun” -- set the table for thousands of windmill Twitter dunks upon the beleaguered head coach as the Packers ran away with another win in the second half. It’s an in-game quote you only get from a guy who knows he’s a goner: He reached the position of head coach of the Chicago Bears, and, on this night, his team was going punch-for-punch with a mighty division rival. Nagy was trying to enjoy this moment in the big chair because he seems to know it won’t be his for too much longer. As former Colts coach Chuck Pagano once said: “They can fire you, but they can’t eat you.” Nagy has reached the stage of acceptance.