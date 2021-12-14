2022 NFL Draft order: Giants holding two of top six selections due to pick acquired in Justin Fields trade

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Cardinals
DP: This might not be the draft to take a quarterback No. 1 overall, but the Lions do need to give themselves an alternative to Jared Goff at the position. He ranks 29th of 32 qualifiers in QBR and 33rd of 37 qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' ratings.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Jaguars
CG: The Texans have now jettisoned four veteran defenders in the middle of the season -- Whitney Mercilus, Charles Omenihu, Vernon Hargreaves and Zach Cunningham -- while recently extending the contracts of defensive reserves Tremon Smith, Derek Rivers and Jonathan Owens. The rebuild for 2022 is underway, but offense remains at the heart of the club's draft needs.
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Texans
CG: It's fair to wonder at this point if Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will be huddling with Urban Meyer or someone else on draft needs next spring. Either way, offensive line and wide receiver continue to be the greatest among many areas of concern.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, OL
Week 15 opponent: at Dolphins
CG: If Zach Wilson is to be properly evaluated for the future, he needs better targets. Four players at WR and TE are headed toward free agency. Multiple picks could be needed for pass-catchers.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Cowboys
DP: Finding an edge-rushing complement to Azeez Ojulari has to be a priority for a team that ranks 30th in QB pressure rate (23.1%).
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 4-9 (.553)
Bears' Week 15 opponent: vs. Vikings
See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Bills
DP: Carolina hasn't spent a first-round pick on an offensive tackle since 2008, and it shows. The Panthers will likely have a chance to pick one of the best players available at the position in 2022.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 5-8 (.518)
Seahawks' Week 15 opponent: at Rams
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.450)
Dolphins' Week 15 opponent: vs. Jets
See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the playoff-teams section for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR
Week 15 opponent: at 49ers
DP: The Falcons absolutely should be on the lookout for a passer to develop behind Matt Ryan, but he still is a top-15 QB and the likely starter in 2022. OL is back on the needs list and QB is off because the team is winning too many games to rebuild.
Biggest needs: S, Edge, LB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Washington
DP: With three first-round picks, the Eagles will be in position to take advantage of a deep class of edge rushers that can boost a defense tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB
Week 15 opponent: at Bears
DP: The decision on whether to keep DE Danielle Hunter, who's played in seven games since the start of the 2020 season, for $20 million next year looms large for the Vikings.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Buccaneers
DP: Taysom Hill is now 4-2 as a starting NFL quarterback, which is encouraging in a small sample size. It's the career 6:8 TD-to-INT ratio and -.10 expected points added per dropback that gives people pause.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Browns
CG: We weren't listing specialists as a Raiders need, but apparently the Raiders were. The Raiders locked up punter A.J. Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson with long-term deals last week. Cole had been headed for restricted free agency, while Carlson would've been unrestricted.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 15 opponent: vs. Titans
CG: Offensive line play has been a problem all season in Pittsburgh, making things tough on both veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger and rookie RB Najee Harris. Free agency is ahead for arguably the two best performers along the front -- G Trai Turner and T Chukwuma Okorafor. Multiple draft picks spent on offensive linemen, especially if Turner and Okorafor walk, could be in Pittsburgh's cards.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 15 opponent: at Broncos
CG: Interior offensive linemen don't tend to be the highest of draft priorities for NFL clubs, but replacing left guard Quinton Spain, if lost in free agency, would be no easy task. Spain ranks as the NFL's 10th-best guard, per PFF.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Bengals
CG: Edge rusher cracks the Broncos' needs list this week. Bradley Chubb has made very little impact for the Broncos' pass rush since returning from injury, and Von Miller's been traded. If the club doesn't view Chubb or Malik Reed as a viable EDGE1 for 2022, it could look to the draft to fill the void.
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR
Week 15 opponent: vs. Raiders
CG: Tight end isn't a big draft need in Cleveland, but with David Njoku having a strong season in a contract year, the Browns will have to consider this offseason whether Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant would suffice as their top tight ends in 2022.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Eagles
DP: The Football Team's offensive line had a lot of trouble protecting against the Cowboys' pass rush on Sunday, and looking ahead, four Washington O-linemen who have played significant snaps this season are ticketed for free agency.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 15)
Colts' record: 7-6 (.467)
Colts' Week 15 opponent: vs. Patriots
See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR
Week 15 opponent: vs. Panthers
CG: Having lost four of their last six games to fall to 7-6, the Bills' draft position has made a corresponding rise to middling status. It's looking increasingly apparent that help on the line of scrimmage will be the highest of all priorities.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 7-6 (.488)
49ers' Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons
Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge
CG: Tua Tagovailoa's hot play of late serves to underscore the Dolphins' offensive line as the highest of draft priorities. The more the former No. 5 overall pick solidifies his case as the franchise quarterback, the more apparent it becomes that he needs better protection.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Packers
CG: Cornerback is not a high-priority need on a roster that includes Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but depth behind those two could be a consideration later in the draft. With Humphrey now sidelined for the year (joining Peters), the Ravens will get an even better late-season look at their depth, much of which is playing on expiring contracts.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, LB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Chiefs
CG: The linebacker position slips into the Chargers' top three priorities this week. The team's run defense continues to be a major concern (141 ypg), and Kenneth Murray's play since returning from injured reserve has done nothing to solidify it.
Biggest needs: OL, LB, TE
Week 15 opponent: at Steelers
CG: The acquisition of Zach Cunningham could fill a legitimate need for the Titans, if he plays well enough to merit a return in 2022. He was benched, reportedly for disciplinary reasons, in Houston before hitting the waiver wire, but this is still the NFL's leading tackler from 2020 (164), and he's at home in Nashville as a former Vanderbilt star. For now, we're flipping offensive line to the top of the Titans' needs board.
Biggest needs: DB, LB, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Colts
CG: For now, we're keeping defensive back atop the Patriots' list of priority needs, but second-year safety Kyle Dugger keeps getting better. His play this season makes the potential losses of Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips a little less alarming.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 9-4 (.482)
Rams' Week 15 opponent: vs. Seahawks
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: DB, DL, TE
Week 15 opponent: at Giants
DP: Could linebacker emerge as a need depending on how the Cowboys decide they want to use LB/edge rusher Micah Parsons next season? Keep in mind that Leighton Vander Esch is a pending free agent after having his fifth-year option declined.
Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge
Week 15 opponent: at Chargers
CG: The Chiefs have five pending unrestricted free agents in the secondary, including some of their best DBs. Depending on who waves goodbye, the secondary could demand a first-round fill. Underclassmen are yet to fill out the field with declarations, but two seniors to watch are Auburn's Roger McCreary and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Ravens
DP: A bit lower down the list of priorities is the offensive line, but it can't be overlooked. Interior OL Lucas Patrick is due to become a free agent this offseason, and OTs Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner have deals that expire after next season.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL
Week 15 opponent: at Lions
DP: It might not be the most pressing need right now, but Arizona should have an eye on developing offensive linemen with both of its starting tackles just a year away from free agency.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR
Week 15 opponent: vs. Saints
DP: It's not a top-three need for now, but keep an eye on the tight end position this offseason. The contracts for Gronk and O.J. Howard expire in 2022, and we're not going to try to predict how long the former wants to keep playing.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Vikings
DP: If the Bears would like Aaron Rodgers to stop owning them, they're going to need better cornerbacks. Jaylon Johnson can't do the job by himself.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 15)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Patriots
CG: Consider both wide receiver and tight end a significant draft need for Indianapolis, particularly with potential exits pending for T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Mo Alie-Cox. But with the tight end position evolving toward interchangeability with receivers, filling one of those needs can help cover the other.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Seahawks
DP: History was made on Monday night, with Andrew Whitworth becoming the first left tackle to start a game at age 40. It's an incredible achievement, but also a reminder that the Rams could use a succession plan at left tackle.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL
Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons
DP: To give you an idea of the 49ers' issues in coverage this season, the Jets and Jaguars are the only teams that have allowed a higher completion percentage over expectation this season, per Next Gen Stats.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 15 opponent: at Rams
DP: The Seahawks' defense allows a wide-open percentage of 31.1 percent, which is more than three percentage points higher than any other team's rate.
