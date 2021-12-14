2022 NFL Draft order: Giants holding two of top six selections due to pick acquired in Justin Fields trade

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





49ers' record: 7-6 (.488)

49ers' Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge





CG: Tua Tagovailoa's hot play of late serves to underscore the Dolphins' offensive line as the highest of draft priorities. The more the former No. 5 overall pick solidifies his case as the franchise quarterback, the more apparent it becomes that he needs better protection.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.