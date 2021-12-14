2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: Giants holding two of top six selections due to pick acquired in Justin Fields trade

Published: Dec 13, 2021 at 11:35 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
1-11-1 · Strength of schedule: .518

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 15 opponent: vs. Cardinals


DP: This might not be the draft to take a quarterback No. 1 overall, but the Lions do need to give themselves an alternative to Jared Goff at the position. He ranks 29th of 32 qualifiers in QBR and 33rd of 37 qualifiers in Pro Football Focus' ratings.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
2
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2-11 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB

Week 15 opponent: at Jaguars


CG: The Texans have now jettisoned four veteran defenders in the middle of the season -- Whitney Mercilus, Charles Omenihu, Vernon Hargreaves and Zach Cunningham -- while recently extending the contracts of defensive reserves Tremon Smith, Derek Rivers and Jonathan Owens. The rebuild for 2022 is underway, but offense remains at the heart of the club's draft needs.

Pick
3
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-11 · .538

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Texans


CG: It's fair to wonder at this point if Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will be huddling with Urban Meyer or someone else on draft needs next spring. Either way, offensive line and wide receiver continue to be the greatest among many areas of concern.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
3-10 · .509

Biggest needs: DB, WR, OL

Week 15 opponent: at Dolphins


CG: If Zach Wilson is to be properly evaluated for the future, he needs better targets. Four players at WR and TE are headed toward free agency. Multiple picks could be needed for pass-catchers.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-9 · .550

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, LB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Cowboys


DP: Finding an edge-rushing complement to Azeez Ojulari has to be a priority for a team that ranks 30th in QB pressure rate (23.1%).

Pick
6
1
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 4-9 (.553)

Bears' Week 15 opponent: vs. Vikings


See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
7
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-8 · .467

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB

Week 15 opponent: at Bills


DP: Carolina hasn't spent a first-round pick on an offensive tackle since 2008, and it shows. The Panthers will likely have a chance to pick one of the best players available at the position in 2022.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
8
2
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 5-8 (.518)

Seahawks' Week 15 opponent: at Rams


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
9
3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 6-7 (.450)

Dolphins' Week 15 opponent: vs. Jets


See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the playoff-teams section for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
10
1
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
6-7 · .479

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR

Week 15 opponent: at 49ers


DP: The Falcons absolutely should be on the lookout for a passer to develop behind Matt Ryan, but he still is a top-15 QB and the likely starter in 2022. OL is back on the needs list and QB is off because the team is winning too many games to rebuild.

Pick
11
2
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
6-7 · .482

Biggest needs: S, Edge, LB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Washington


DP: With three first-round picks, the Eagles will be in position to take advantage of a deep class of edge rushers that can boost a defense tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league.

Pick
12
2
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
6-7 · .506

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB

Week 15 opponent: at Bears


DP: The decision on whether to keep DE Danielle Hunter, who's played in seven games since the start of the 2020 season, for $20 million next year looms large for the Vikings. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
13
2
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
6-7 · .527

Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR

Week 15 opponent: at Buccaneers


DP: Taysom Hill is now 4-2 as a starting NFL quarterback, which is encouraging in a small sample size. It's the career 6:8 TD-to-INT ratio and -.10 expected points added per dropback that gives people pause.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
14
2
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
6-7 · .530

Biggest needs: DT, OL, WR

Week 15 opponent: at Browns


CG: We weren't listing specialists as a Raiders need, but apparently the Raiders were. The Raiders locked up punter A.J. Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson with long-term deals last week. Cole had been headed for restricted free agency, while Carlson would've been unrestricted.

Pick
15
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-6-1 · .494

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 15 opponent: vs. Titans


CG: Offensive line play has been a problem all season in Pittsburgh, making things tough on both veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger and rookie RB Najee Harris. Free agency is ahead for arguably the two best performers along the front -- G Trai Turner and T Chukwuma Okorafor. Multiple draft picks spent on offensive linemen, especially if Turner and Okorafor walk, could be in Pittsburgh's cards.

Pick
16
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
7-6 · .447

Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 15 opponent: at Broncos


CG: Interior offensive linemen don't tend to be the highest of draft priorities for NFL clubs, but replacing left guard Quinton Spain, if lost in free agency, would be no easy task. Spain ranks as the NFL's 10th-best guard, per PFF.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
17
3
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
7-6 · .450

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge

Week 15 opponent: vs. Bengals


CG: Edge rusher cracks the Broncos' needs list this week. Bradley Chubb has made very little impact for the Broncos' pass rush since returning from injury, and Von Miller's been traded. If the club doesn't view Chubb or Malik Reed as a viable EDGE1 for 2022, it could look to the draft to fill the void.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
18
3
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
7-6 · .509

Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR

Week 15 opponent: vs. Raiders


CG: Tight end isn't a big draft need in Cleveland, but with David Njoku having a strong season in a contract year, the Browns will have to consider this offseason whether Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant would suffice as their top tight ends in 2022.

Pick
PL
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
6-7 · .544

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

Week 15 opponent: at Eagles


DP: The Football Team's offensive line had a lot of trouble protecting against the Cowboys' pass rush on Sunday, and looking ahead, four Washington O-linemen who have played significant snaps this season are ticketed for free agency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 15)


Colts' record: 7-6 (.467)

Colts' Week 15 opponent: vs. Patriots


See Pick No. 11 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
7-6 · .482

Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR

Week 15 opponent: vs. Panthers


CG: Having lost four of their last six games to fall to 7-6, the Bills' draft position has made a corresponding rise to middling status. It's looking increasingly apparent that help on the line of scrimmage will be the highest of all priorities.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 7-6 (.488)

49ers' Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge


CG: Tua Tagovailoa's hot play of late serves to underscore the Dolphins' offensive line as the highest of draft priorities. The more the former No. 5 overall pick solidifies his case as the franchise quarterback, the more apparent it becomes that he needs better protection.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-5 · .491

Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Packers


CG: Cornerback is not a high-priority need on a roster that includes Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but depth behind those two could be a consideration later in the draft. With Humphrey now sidelined for the year (joining Peters), the Ravens will get an even better late-season look at their depth, much of which is playing on expiring contracts.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
8-5 · .536

Biggest needs: DT, WR, LB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Chiefs


CG: The linebacker position slips into the Chargers' top three priorities this week. The team's run defense continues to be a major concern (141 ypg), and Kenneth Murray's play since returning from injured reserve has done nothing to solidify it.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
9-4 · .462

Biggest needs: OL, LB, TE

Week 15 opponent: at Steelers


CG: The acquisition of Zach Cunningham could fill a legitimate need for the Titans, if he plays well enough to merit a return in 2022. He was benched, reportedly for disciplinary reasons, in Houston before hitting the waiver wire, but this is still the NFL's leading tackler from 2020 (164), and he's at home in Nashville as a former Vanderbilt star. For now, we're flipping offensive line to the top of the Titans' needs board.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
9-4 · .479

Biggest needs: DB, LB, WR

Week 15 opponent: at Colts


CG: For now, we're keeping defensive back atop the Patriots' list of priority needs, but second-year safety Kyle Dugger keeps getting better. His play this season makes the potential losses of Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips a little less alarming.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 9-4 (.482)

Rams' Week 15 opponent: vs. Seahawks


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
9-4 · .521

Biggest needs: DB, DL, TE

Week 15 opponent: at Giants


DP: Could linebacker emerge as a need depending on how the Cowboys decide they want to use LB/edge rusher Micah Parsons next season? Keep in mind that Leighton Vander Esch is a pending free agent after having his fifth-year option declined.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
9-4 · .550

Biggest needs: DB, OT, Edge

Week 15 opponent: at Chargers


CG: The Chiefs have five pending unrestricted free agents in the secondary, including some of their best DBs. Depending on who waves goodbye, the secondary could demand a first-round fill. Underclassmen are yet to fill out the field with declarations, but two seniors to watch are Auburn's Roger McCreary and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker.

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
10-3 · .479

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB

Week 15 opponent: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿at Ravens﻿﻿﻿﻿


DP: A bit lower down the list of priorities is the offensive line, but it can't be overlooked. Interior OL Lucas Patrick is due to become a free agent this offseason, and OTs Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner have deals that expire after next season.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
10-3 · .485

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL

Week 15 opponent: at Lions


DP: It might not be the most pressing need right now, but Arizona should have an eye on developing offensive linemen with both of its starting tackles just a year away from free agency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10-3 · .503

Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR

Week 15 opponent: vs. Saints


DP: It's not a top-three need for now, but keep an eye on the tight end position this offseason. The contracts for Gronk and O.J. Howard expire in 2022, and we're not going to try to predict how long the former wants to keep playing.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
4-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Vikings


DP: If the Bears would like Aaron Rodgers to stop owning them, they're going to need better cornerbacks. Jaylon Johnson can't do the job by himself.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
7-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of team's snaps; Wentz has played 97% of snaps entering Week 15)


Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge

Week 15 opponent: vs. Patriots


CG: Consider both wide receiver and tight end a significant draft need for Indianapolis, particularly with potential exits pending for T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Mo Alie-Cox. But with the tight end position evolving toward interchangeability with receivers, filling one of those needs can help cover the other.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
9-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB

Week 15 opponent: vs. Seahawks


DP: History was made on Monday night, with Andrew Whitworth becoming the first left tackle to start a game at age 40. It's an incredible achievement, but also a reminder that the Rams could use a succession plan at left tackle.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
7-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL

Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons


DP: To give you an idea of the 49ers' issues in coverage this season, the Jets and Jaguars are the only teams that have allowed a higher completion percentage over expectation this season, per Next Gen Stats.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
5-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 15 opponent: at Rams


DP: The Seahawks' defense allows a wide-open percentage of 31.1 percent, which is more than three percentage points higher than any other team's rate.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

