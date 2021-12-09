Around the NFL

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 09:19 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Daniel Carlson is turning in a terrific season and the Las Vegas Raiders are banking on many more to come.

Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the club, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Carlson's $4.6 million per year makes him the third-highest paid kicker in the league.

The Raiders didn't stop with locking up Carlson, they also signed punter ﻿A.J. Cole﻿ to a four-year extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal will make Cole among the top-four highest-paid punters, Garafolo noted.

The 26-year-old Cole is in his third NFL season, all of them spent with the Raiders, and is averaging a league-best 51.1 yards per punt.

Carlson's in his fourth season with the franchise and has converted 27 of 30 field goals (90%) this year and made 23 of 25 extra points.

The 26-year-old was a fifth-round selection of the Vikings in 2018, but was cut during his rookie season by Minnesota and then signed with the Raiders, where he's become one of the best -- and highest-paid -- kickers in the game,. He hit on 94.3% of his field goals last season and has made nine of 10 from 50 or farther over the past two seasons.

