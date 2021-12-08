NFL QB Index, Week 14: Patrick Mahomes exits top 10; Tua Tagovailoa earns his highest ranking of 2021

2021 stats: 11 games | 69.0 pct | 3,170 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 23 pass TD | 8 INT | 91 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles





There's been good and bad news from Dak the last two games. The oh s--- throws are back; Prescott had at least 4-5 tosses in each week that took daring and incredible accuracy. It didn't hurt last Thursday night that CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were back to make those throws count.





The bad news is that the improved health didn't fix the Cowboys' offensive inconsistency. Prescott was given seven second-half drives in New Orleans because of Taysom Hill﻿'s interceptions; Dallas' offense produced seven points, one bad interception from Dak and four three-and-outs.