Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Justin Fields is back in the driver's seat for the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Fields has been medically cleared and will start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The rookie quarterback has missed the past two games since suffering a rib injury in Week 11.

The 4-8 Bears went 1-1 with Andy Dalton as the starter in Fields' absence. Nagy added it's unclear if Dalton or No. 3 QB Nick Foles will be the backup Sunday, as Dalton is dealing with a left hand injury.

Fields has had an up-and-down rookie season since taking over starting duties in Week 3. He's flashed brilliant big-play ability with his arm and legs and was getting more comfortable with his reads before the injury. But he's also showed a propensity to hold the ball and make mental errors, as most rookies are wont to do.

Fields has a 69.0 passer rating, second-lowest among 33 qualified QBs -- ahead of only fellow rookie Zach Wilson.

In a season already slipping away, the growth of the rookie quarterback is the most crucial process for Chicago down the stretch. How Fields develops will set the tenor of the Bears offseason and years to come.

It was a formality that Fields would regain the starting QB job as soon as he was healthy enough to clear a medical check. That return will come Sunday night in prime time against the rival Packers at Lambeau Field.

Related Content

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is taking a step toward returning. The Saints running back is expected to practice Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert led the way in the Week 13 Players of the Week honor roll. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW