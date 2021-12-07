NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

QBs on current roster: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien





Bridgewater beat out Lock for the QB1 job in the preseason and has started every game since. One of the reasons he was brought in was to protect the ball, and he's done a good job of that, with just seven INTs and one fumble lost so far. But the veteran, who is headed for free agency, hasn't proven he can also put up enough points to help the Broncos go toe-to-toe with the rest of the AFC West. Looking at the Broncos' roster, it seems like they're a quarterback away -- not just from making the playoffs, but from being a Super Bowl contender. It feels like when Peyton Manning left Indy to sign with Denver, making the franchise a candidate to win the Lombardi overnight. The offense is stacked with stars (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams) who will return next season. The defense is stout, though there are some decisions to make there this offseason. The one wrinkle is the head-coaching position; with Vic Fangio fighting to finish with his first winning season in three years on the job, it's possible the team will make a change, introducing a significant variable here. Even so, based on the offensive talent at hand, Denver figures to be one of the most attractive spots in the NFL to quarterbacks.