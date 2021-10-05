Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Could the Pittsburgh Steelers bench Ben Roethlisberger?

"Good spaghetti sauce covers up bad noodles."

That's what my old Houston Texans offensive coordinator, Chris Palmer, used to tell me before games. The translation: Good quarterback play can mask offensive deficiencies. Unfortunately for the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3), they don't have good noodles or spaghetti sauce right now.

Let's start with the sauce, Ben Roethlisberger. The 18th-year veteran is more of a liability than an asset for Pittsburgh's offense right now. It's that simple. Through four games, the Steelers' offense ranks 28th in points, 27th in total yards, 16th in passing yards and dead last in rushing yards. Big Ben has registered some of his worst single-season marks ever in completion percentage (64.1), passing yards per attempt (6.1), TD-to-INT ratio (4:4) and passer rating (78.9). Several factors have led to his poor production, but the main one is he no longer brings a physical presence to the position. Roethlisberger has always been more of a reactionary quarterback than a pre-snap wiz, but immobility in the pocket has really hindered his play of late. He looks like he's going to fall over every time he has to move one or two steps off his intended dropback, and frankly, it's hard to watch. I always enjoyed watching Big Ben in his prime because, as a former NFL quarterback, I know how hard it is to shrug off defensive linemen and be almost untackleable in the pocket. But at age 39, Roethlisberger is clearly feeling the effects of Father Time. And Mike Tomlin says his quarterback is dealing with a hip issue, which could amplify a decline that's been ongoing for some time now.

During Pittsburgh's 11-0 start to the 2020 season, Big Ben completed 67.5 percent of his throws, while posting nice figures in TD-to-INT ratio (25:6) and passer rating (99.0). Coming off major elbow surgery, though, his arm strength was noticeably weakened. This appeared to catch up with him as the Steelers crumbled down the stretch -- and the struggles have carried over into the 2021 campaign. Over his last eight regular-season starts going back to last December, Roethlisberger's completion percentage (62.5), TD-to-INT ratio (12:8) and passer rating (80.6) have all plummeted. Most importantly, Pittsburgh has gone 2-6.