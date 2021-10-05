Overreactions at quarter mark of 2021 NFL season: Kyler Murray a lock for MVP

The 2021 NFL season is going just like we all planned. Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns, Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing yards and ... Deebo Samuel leads all players in receiving yards through four games (OK, maybe we didn't expect that one).

The aptly named Deebo has been bullying defenses this season, totaling 490 receiving yards through Week 4 (the most since Julio Jones posted 502 in the first four games of 2018). Samuel is just the second 49ers player to top 450 receiving yards in the first four games of a season. Would you be surprised if I told you the other player's name rhymed with berry ice?

Of course you wouldn't! The gold standard at wide receiver, Jerry Rice, first cracked 450 yards through four games in 1988 at the age of 25. He would go on to finish with 1,306 receiving yards, the first of a record nine consecutive seasons with 1,200-plus receiving yards.

Like Rice in '88, Samuel is 25 years old. Rice made 20 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns in the first four weeks of that season. Samuel has 28 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns this season. Want one more eerie similarity? Here goes: Rice had 163 receiving yards in Week 4 against the Seahawks that year. Samuel had 156 receiving yards in Week 4 against the Seahawks this year.