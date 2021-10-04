NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The win: Arizona Cardinals 37, Los Angeles Rams 20





Wow. I'm impressed. Sure, I've known these Cardinals are talented, which is why I picked them as a playoff team before the season began. But to go on the road and absolutely dismantle their previously unbeaten division rivals? What a statement!





The Rams were my preseason pick to win the division and the conference. Two Sundays ago, they smacked around the defending Super Bowl champs. One week later, though, Sean McVay's group had no answer for the upstart Cardinals, who led 37-13 before the Rams logged a garbage-time score.





In a matchup between two unbeaten teams, Arizona pummeled Los Angeles on the ground (216 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and through the air (268 passing yards and two TDs). It was Kyler Murray﻿, not Matthew Stafford﻿, who resembled an MVP. The third-year pro befuddled the Rams with his cat-like quickness and live arm, spreading the ball around to the Cards' bevy of weapons. It was a majestic thing of beauty -- and the truly striking aspect of the three-score win was how everyone got involved, including a play-making defense that forced two first-half turnovers and then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.





This is the signature win for Kliff Kingsbury as the Cardinals head coach. This team is for real.