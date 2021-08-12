NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons

If you even think about putting any other team at the top, you are simply trying too hard. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet and the greatest show in sports. The guy just threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns against just six picks ... yet it somehow felt like a down year because Aaron Rodgers won MVP. Isn't that wild? Don't ever take Mahomes' generational genius for granted. Don't let his extraordinary feats feel ordinary. This is rare brilliance we're all witnessing -- and the 25-year-old's only going to get better.





Oh, and the quarterback isn't the only elite playmaker in Kansas City. Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the game, an unstoppable force who just set a TE record with 1,416 yards despite sitting out Week 17 to rest for the playoffs. Tyreek Hill is the most explosive receiver in football, fresh off a first-team All-Pro season in which he scored a career-best 17 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed enticing flashes as a rookie with 1,100 scrimmage yards, but he should truly break out in Year 2. Andy Reid's obviously a play-calling maestro, and I expect him to really tap into CEH's pass-catching skill set in 2021. The Chiefs coach brings unparalleled creativity to the screen game -- remember Brian Westbrook﻿'s dynamism in this area back in the Philly days?





Alright, enough dilly-dally -- it's time to address the elephant in the offense. You know what I'm referring to: the O-line that torpedoed K.C.'s chances in Super Bowl LV. Well, kudos to GM Brett Veach, who completely revamped the downtrodden unit this offseason by signing Joe Thuney, trading for Orlando Brown Jr. and drafting Creed Humphrey. With these reinforcements up front, the Chiefs will again be the glorious offensive machine you've come to know and love. (Well, at least when they're not playing against your team.)