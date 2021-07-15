Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

Brady's ailment caused him discomfort throughout the majority of the campaign, and it didn't take long for the 43-year-old quarterback to undergo surgery following his latest Super Bowl triumph. Still, the Buccaneers quelled concerns as much as possible in the months that followed, with head coach Bruce Arians telling reporters the procedure wasn't a significant one, and Brady staying positive during all media appearances following the operation.

It wasn't until May that Brady revealed the surgery was more significant than he or the Buccaneers had led everyone to believe, telling a Hodinkee radio podcast he'd undergone a "pretty serious" operation following a season that required relentless attention paid to managing his injury.

Brady was able to recover and rehabilitate in time to take the field for offseason minicamp and is expected to be a full participant from the start of training camp.