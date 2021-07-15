Around the NFL

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

Published: Jul 15, 2021 at 04:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The greatest quarterback of all time might also be the greatest at downplaying an injury -- at least until the coast is clear.

Tom Brady's knee ailment, which was described as minor and addressed with an operation that was referred to as a "clean-up," was actually much more serious than the quarterback and the Buccaneers led everyone to believe. Brady dealt with a fully torn MCL during the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl-winning season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources informed of the situation.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud was the first to report Brady had sustained an MCL injury.

Despite the injury, Brady still threw for 4,633 passing yards, posted a 65.7 completion percentage and a 40-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the regular season. He followed that up with another 1,061 yards and a 10-3 TD-INT ratio in the playoffs, leading the Buccaneers to a resounding victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV while wearing a brace on his left knee.

Brady's ailment caused him discomfort throughout the majority of the campaign, and it didn't take long for the 43-year-old quarterback to undergo surgery following his latest Super Bowl triumph. Still, the Buccaneers quelled concerns as much as possible in the months that followed, with head coach Bruce Arians telling reporters the procedure wasn't a significant one, and Brady staying positive during all media appearances following the operation.

It wasn't until May that Brady revealed the surgery was more significant than he or the Buccaneers had led everyone to believe, telling a Hodinkee radio podcast he'd undergone a "pretty serious" operation following a season that required relentless attention paid to managing his injury.

Brady was able to recover and rehabilitate in time to take the field for offseason minicamp and is expected to be a full participant from the start of training camp.

If anything, we've learned a few lessons from Brady that don't involve diet or pliability: A club's personal business is often best kept in house, and for a 43-year-old, Brady sure is a tough guy.

Related Content

news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW