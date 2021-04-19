Around the NFL

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Published: Apr 18, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Two months after it was reported that Tom Brady was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback says things are on the up and up.

The 43-year-old signal-caller provided an update on his health Sunday while attending coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala. Brady's response should be encouraging to anyone with a rooting interest in Tampa Bay's immediate future.

"I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but, we'll see how things play out," Brady said, per ESPN. "It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I'm sure we will be."

Brady added, "It's good, it's good. It's good progress. It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

News of Brady's procedure, which Arians classified in February as a "clean up," preceded the club's decision to sign the future Hall of Famer to a one-year extension. The deal was one of several Bucs brass made this offseason to ensure all 22 of last season's starters remained with the club for the forseeable future.

Every marquee member of the Bucs' Super Bowl LV-winning roster has made it clear they want to "run it back" in 2021. To think Brady won't be the one again leading the charge, even after surgery, would be an oversight of the highest degree.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW