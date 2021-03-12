Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

Published: Mar 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The G.O.A.T. is getting a contract extension.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season, per sources informed of the situation. Brady posted an image of him signing a contract, confirming the deal.

Brady, who turns 44 years old in August, has long discussed playing beyond age 45. The extension keeps him in Tampa through that eventuality.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht had been discussing a potential Brady extension ever since Tampa waltzed off its home field with the Lombardi Trophy in early February.

A new deal makes sense for both parties. TB12 has plenty left in the tank, has expressed zero desire to retire and enjoyed his first season under Bruce Arians in Tampa. The Bucs finally stabilized the QB position and wanted to keep their team leader and free-agent magnet in-house beyond the 2021 season.

Extending Brady comes with the added benefit of lowering the QB's salary cap number this season. The signal-caller was set to count $28.375 million against the salary cap in 2021. The extension will likely significantly reduce that hit.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Brady didn't ask for a raise following the Super Bowl victory. The extension tacks on an additional year to his original two-year, $50 million contract. The Bucs added void years to the back end of the deal to further reduce the QB's salary cap hit this season.

Brady's new deal could go a long way in helping the Bucs retain free agents like high-priced pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski or attract other veterans who want to chase a Super Bowl ring with the winningest QB of all time.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas restructures contract freeing up more cap space

The New Orleans Saints have restructured wideout Michael Thomas' contract, creating $8.7 million in salary-cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

All the latest NFL news and buzz is on tap, plus Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official, Sarah Thomas. 
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
news

Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged

Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
news

Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3M

Veteran running back Mark Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW