Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tom Brady extension a 'possibility' 

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s NFL career seems poised to extend beyond the two seasons for which he's signed in Tampa Bay.

As such, the question is already being posed to Tampa general manager Jason Licht whether he's considering an extension for the G.O.A.T.

Licht told The Rich Eisen Show that while he'll keep his conversations with Brady private, an extension is one option.

"That's a possibility," Licht said. "He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes.

"I talk to Tom often. Probably keep that under wraps, right now. It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership. And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those things going for each ... it's a match made in happen, so we'd like to keep this going."

Brady certainly seemed to enjoy himself this season in Tampa, but many factors, including his desire to play past 45 years old, will dictate the future. Brady also could decide he wants to check out free agency once again next year after enjoying his first foray on the open market.