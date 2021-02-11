Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is following up his seventh title with a date with a surgeon.

The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee and will have it cleaned up surgically soon, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, called it "a clean up," via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, who first reported the news.

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory in the franchise's history with a dominant 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady played with a brace on his left knee during the victory, completing 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and earning Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player in the process.

The minor procedure is fairly routine for those dealing with some pain at the professional level. This should be nothing but a footnote in Brady's Tampa Bay tale.

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

The Eagles announced rookie head coach Nick Sirianni's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group. 
news

Raiders planning to release WR Tyrell Williams at start of new league year

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to release wide receiver ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿ at the start of the new league year in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. 
news

Seahawks receiving more calls on Russell Wilson after public comments

The Seahawks have received calls at an increasing rate in recent days on quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. It's a natural outcome when a star player makes his displeasure even somewhat public, but it's additionally interesting because of where Wilson stands within the organization.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars vetted hire of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle 'thoroughly'

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer defended his decision to hire former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who left the school last year after allegations of racism and bullying of players.
news

Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett on next contract: 'I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now'

Shaq Barrett has enjoyed two banner years in Tampa Bay, but will he and the Buccaneers be able to reach a long-term deal this offseason?
news

Vikings renegotiate Riley Reiff contract to give LT $1M bonus lost at end of season

The Minnesota Vikings are making Riley Reiff whole. After the left tackle missed out on a $1 million playing-time bonus at the end of the season, Minnesota renegotiated Reiff's contract to make up for the lost cash.
news

Bucs LB Devin White takes Lombardi victory lap on his horse at Raymond James Stadium

Devin White's post-Super Bowl wish came true. The Buccaneers star linebacker celebrated Wednesday by taking a victory lap around Raymond James Stadium on his horse, Dream.
news

Lions believe RB D'Andre Swift can be a 25-touch-per-game player

The Lions have high hopes for second-year running back D'Andre Swift. Assistant coaches Anthony Lynn and Deuce Staley spoke to their plan for the dynamic back on Wednesday.
news

Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

During Wednesday's victory boat parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates on another boat. Like most of his passes, it was on the money.
news

Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot'

Matthew Stafford said that if he'd stayed in Detroit, the organization might have continued to be marred in mediocrity, never having a roster good enough to compete with the best, but never be bad enough to bottom out. 
news

All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW