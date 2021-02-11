Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for minor surgical procedure on knee

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is following up his seventh title with a date with a surgeon.

The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee and will have it cleaned up surgically soon, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, called it "a clean up," via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, who first reported the news.

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl victory in the franchise's history with a dominant 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady played with a brace on his left knee during the victory, completing 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and earning Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player in the process.