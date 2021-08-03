Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Broncos' Jerry Jeudy among wide receivers set for Year 2 breakout in 2021

Year 1: 16 games | 108 targets | 67 rec. | 908 yds | 6 TDs





After just one season, Higgins is already one of my favorite receivers in the NFL. The rangy playmaker is so much fun to watch. He has a long wingspan and shows similarities to ex-Bengal A.J. Green, who the team let walk this offseason in part due to Higgins' promising rookie campaign, in which he led the team in receiving yards and TDs. With a confident Joe Burrow back from injury and rookie Ja'Marr Chase playing opposite Higgins, I see a huge leap in Higgins' numbers this fall. The former Clemson standout is just scratching the surface and still has room to grow, having not yet fully filled out physically at 22 years old. Higgins at this stage reminds me a lot of my former teammate Calvin Johnson, who was a threat early in his career but then transitioned into Megatron after putting in time in the weight room. Johnson's transformation into a dominant WR is a big reason he's getting enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.