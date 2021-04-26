Justin Jefferson's signature Griddy dance is coming to Fortnite

This Fortnite-Griddy news is indeed a dream realized for Jefferson and dance creator Allen Davis. In 2017, the then- LSU freshman saw Davis' dance take off in New Orleans high school football and broke out the steps for his Tigers teammates.

"I (was in) high school, so him in the SEC doing it, that is big," Davis told Complex's Mike DeStefano. "So I knew the dance was going to be bigger than what it was."

Davis was right. Two seasons later, Jefferson hit his dance on a national stage against Texas. It became the Tigers' go-to celebration during their ensuing national championship run.

When the Vikings drafted Jefferson in 2020, he knew the dance would follow him to the pros.