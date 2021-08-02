Steelers WR Chase Claypool aiming high with goal of 14 touchdowns in 2021

Chase Claypool smashed through his rookie ceiling in his first NFL season, and he believes he's only scratched the surface of his potential.

Claypool spoke with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Aditi Kinkhabwala following Steelers practice Monday and set a new bar for himself that would place him among the league's top pass-catchers in 2021. After catching nine touchdowns in 2020, Claypool is aiming for double digits.

"We've got an extra game. Hopefully a faster start on the touchdown category," Claypool said on Monday's Inside Training Camp Live. "So I'm going to say 14 touchdowns."

With playoffs included, Claypool finished with 11 receiving touchdowns in his inaugural campaign (and 13 total scores), but reached that mark while being shut out of the end zone for five straight weeks down the stretch of the regular season. Once overlooked in favor of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson﻿, Claypool became a focus of opposing defenses at the same time Pittsburgh lost its offensive mojo. It wasn't a coincidence the Steelers lost three straight games from Weeks 12-14 while Claypool battled through a scoring drought.

The rookie rebounded late, scoring once in Week 17 and twice in Pittsburgh's wild-card loss to Cleveland. He proved his lull was just that, and not a sign of things to come.

Pittsburgh's offensive regression also coincided with (or was directly related to) a drop-off in effectiveness on the part of Ben Roethlisberger﻿, who suddenly found himself mired in struggles while also fighting through late-season fatigue following an offseason spent rehabbing a significant elbow injury.

Now healthy and refreshed, Roethlisberger returns with the goal of picking up precisely at the point where the Steelers peeked over their offensive cliff, but hadn't yet tumbled over the edge.