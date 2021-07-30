Training Camp

Presented By

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Published: Jul 30, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Two days earlier, Dak Prescott sustained a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder and released a statement that he didn't believe it would be "any kind of serious setback."

Prescott reiterated his optimism in front of reporters Friday from Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California.

"I know I'll be fine. I'm not worried about that, and it's not something I'm worried about lingering," Prescott said, via The Athletic's Jon Macota.

Prescott added that he could be on a pitch count when he returns to practice and the shoulder strain could have been the result of not properly warming up Wednesday, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott is on the comeback trail after his and the Cowboys' 2020 season was derailed by a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5. Lost for the remainder of the campaign, Prescott turned in an offseason of rehab and deemed the injury to be behind him. The shoulder strain, even though it might not be serious, is still notable considering the overall anticipation of Prescott coming back and the shadow of concern that will follow him into the 2021 campaign.

His shoulder issue came to be when he left practice early Wednesday after feeling soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Dallas was 2-3 when Prescott was lost for last year and went 4-7 without him. In just four-plus games, Prescott reeled off 1,856 yards passing and nine scores.

Now, though, Prescott is once again assuring the Cowboys' fanbase to rest easy and he'll be OK, but all eyes will still be on him as he makes his way back from an ankle injury and now a shoulder hiccup.

