Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s comeback tale from last year's season-ending ankle injury suffered its first scare on Wednesday.

Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said in a statement, obtained by NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

No update was given as to when Prescott was expected to return to practice.

Following a scintillating individual start to the 2020 season in which he threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in five games, Prescott was lost for the year with a gruesome ankle injury. Dallas was 2-3 with Prescott and 4-7 without him.

Wednesday's fright came to be when Prescott stepped away from team drills due to soreness in his throwing arm. After checking in with trainers, Prescott jogged off the field.