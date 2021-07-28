Training Camp

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 07:36 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s comeback tale from last year's season-ending ankle injury suffered its first scare on Wednesday.

Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said in a statement, obtained by NFL Network's Jane Slater. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

No update was given as to when Prescott was expected to return to practice.

Following a scintillating individual start to the 2020 season in which he threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in five games, Prescott was lost for the year with a gruesome ankle injury. Dallas was 2-3 with Prescott and 4-7 without him.

After an offseason's worth of rehab -- along with signing a lucrative and long-anticipated contract extension -- Prescott had mentally put his ankle break behind him and was poised for a big comeback.

Wednesday's fright came to be when Prescott stepped away from team drills due to soreness in his throwing arm. After checking in with trainers, Prescott jogged off the field.

As of now, Prescott doesn't view it as serious and it's just a strain, but the eyes of Texans and the NFL world will be monitoring how his leg and now his shoulder progress as camp carries on for the Cowboys in Oxnard, California.

